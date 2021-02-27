Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

