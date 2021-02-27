Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

