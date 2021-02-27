Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,234. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.