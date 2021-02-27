Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €71.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABI. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.43 ($73.44).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

