Anglo American plc (AAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,772.50 ($36.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,655.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,222.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,996 ($39.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Insiders have acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596 in the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

