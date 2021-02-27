Analyzing EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) & Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

EVN has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EVN and Schaeffler’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.77 $341.23 million N/A N/A Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.08 $479.36 million $1.15 7.04

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 16.53% 7.94% 4.40% Schaeffler -4.62% -25.97% -4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVN and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schaeffler 1 1 4 0 2.50

Summary

EVN beats Schaeffler on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÃ- Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems for rotary and linear movements, as well as services, maintenance products, and monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

