Analysts Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Price Target at $61.84

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.24.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

