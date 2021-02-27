Analysts Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

