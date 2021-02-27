Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$69.82

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.82.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$50.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$74.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

