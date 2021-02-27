Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target at $421.93

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $437.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $505.36 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

