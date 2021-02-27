Analysts Set McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Target Price at $21.96

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on McAfee from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

MCFE opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

