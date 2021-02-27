Analysts Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT at $11.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 990,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,324. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

