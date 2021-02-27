Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target at $36.75

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of HMCBF traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

