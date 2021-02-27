Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $82.55

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

