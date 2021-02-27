Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target at $138.75

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ BL opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.74 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $55,723,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

