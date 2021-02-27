Analysts Offer Predictions for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of HALO opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 31,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,303,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,631,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,108. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

