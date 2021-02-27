Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report sales of $301.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.20 million and the highest is $308.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $263.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,385 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,376. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. 441,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

