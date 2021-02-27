Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.08 Million

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report sales of $131.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.21 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $498.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $498.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,100. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,794,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.88. 705,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

