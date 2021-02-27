Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $10.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $10.98 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $42.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. 5,118,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

