Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce sales of $214.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.14 million and the lowest is $161.19 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 27.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 802,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.