Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACBI opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $422.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

