Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders sold a total of 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

