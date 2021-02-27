Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 890,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,516,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,644,298 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,507. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

