Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,721 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

