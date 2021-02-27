Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

AMGN stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

