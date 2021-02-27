Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) EVP James Andrew Harron Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00.

James Andrew Harron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.