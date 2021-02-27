American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

