American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $591.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

In other American Vanguard news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

