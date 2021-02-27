American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $272.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AMT opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

