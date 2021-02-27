American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.22-1.28 for the period. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.79.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

