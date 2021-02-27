American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Finance Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
