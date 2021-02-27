American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Finance Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $964.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

