America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Financial Survey

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for America First Multifamily Investors and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $62.30 million 4.53 $30.49 million N/A N/A AMTD International $154.96 million 9.03 $119.72 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 29.38% 4.89% 1.60% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats AMTD International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 76 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 66 residential properties comprising a total of 10,871 rental units located in 13 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

