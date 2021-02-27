AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.32 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.