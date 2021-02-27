Altium Limited (ALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

