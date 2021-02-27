Altium Limited (ALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Altium Company Profile
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.