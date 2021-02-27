Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

