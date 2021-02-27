Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Million

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report $43.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Alphatec reported sales of $32.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $145.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.73 million to $145.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $186.01 million, with estimates ranging from $178.03 million to $201.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Several analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

