Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $2,021.91. 1,978,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,938.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,711.89. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.