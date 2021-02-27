Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,021.91. 1,978,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,711.89. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

