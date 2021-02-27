Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.43. 3,814,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

