Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALLO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 949,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,351. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

