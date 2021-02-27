Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $62.96 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,338,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,124,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,418 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.