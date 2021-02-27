Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 793,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $58,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

