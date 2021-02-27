Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.56% of Crane worth $70,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.69 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $87.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

