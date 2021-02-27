Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $67.82 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $67,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 344,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.60. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

