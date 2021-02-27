Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $65.07 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,302 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.63% of PJT Partners worth $65,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PJT Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PJT Partners by 290.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

