Alliance Global Partners Increases Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $72.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

