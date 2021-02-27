ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ALLETE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.13. 353,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

