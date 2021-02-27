Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. 1,537,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,240,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

