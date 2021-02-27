Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Allegion worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after buying an additional 754,417 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegion by 65.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after purchasing an additional 230,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 68.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $108.78 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

