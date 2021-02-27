Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 152,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 665,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,842,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

